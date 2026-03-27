Pune to get five new police stations

Pune: The Maharashtra government has issued a notification for five new police stations in Pune. The stations will be set up at Manjri, Laxminagar, Narhe, Lohegaon and Kondhwa Budruk–Yeolewadi. Maharashtra government has issued a notification for five new police stations in Pune at Manjri, Laxminagar, Narhe, Lohegaon and Kondhwa Budruk–Yeolewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The home department’s notification dated March 25 has defined the territorial limits of each police station.

Under the new arrangement, the Manjri Police Station will cover areas along the Mula-Mutha river stretch, including Manjri Budruk, Shewalewadi and adjoining localities falling under Hadapsar and Phursungi police limits. The Laxminagar Police Station will handle parts of Yerawada, Shastrinagar, Sangamwadi and Kalyaninagar areas, while Narhe will cater to Navale Bridge, Vadgaon Khurd, Suncity and Ambegaon areas.

The Lohegaon Police Station will oversee areas near the airport belt, including Dhanori and surrounding developing residential zones. The proposed Kondhwa Budruk–Yeolewadi Police Station will cover areas from Mango Woods Society to Kalepadal police station limits, including Tanaji Malusare Road, Antulenagar and Trinity College. Its jurisdiction will extend from Bopdev Ghat Machi to Bharati Vidyapeeth police station limits, and include Mahananda Housing Society, Durgamata Temple, VIT College road and surrounding localities.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “The new police stations will help reduce the burden on existing units, improve response time and strengthen beat-level policing. We are focusing on integrating these stations with existing control room systems, patrolling networks and crime monitoring mechanisms.”