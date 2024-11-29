In a major boost to the city, B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will establish a state-of-the-art 400-bed Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Pune. This dedicated facility will provide advanced cancer care and will also have an attached postgraduate (PG) institute for medical education, officials said. Pune to get its own Cancer Hospital & Research Centre

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and SGH, said that the dedicated cancer hospital will have 400 to 500 beds and an attached PG institute. “We have discussed the need for a cancer hospital in Pune with the medical education commissioner and the district collector of Pune. The previous meetings have been productive and both officials have responded positively considering the surge in cancer patients and lack of government cancer hospitals in Pune,” he said.

Dr Pawar informed that the funding for this hospital will be a joint effort, with 60% of the cost to be covered by the central government and the remaining 40% to come from the medical education department. “This financial collaboration aims to ensure the availability of world-class cancer treatment facilities in the city,” he said.

Pune city is growing by leaps and bounds, and faces an urgent need for a dedicated cancer hospital. Despite its expanding limits, the city lacks a specialised facility for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research. The number of cancer patients is on the rise and patients from the city are forced to travel to Mumbai or other cities, causing delays in treatment apart from financial strain. A comprehensive cancer centre will ensure early detection, affordable treatment, and advanced treatment locally.

Following directions from the medical education department, a five-member committee of experts has been appointed to prepare a draft for the proposed cancer hospital and PG institute. The draft is in its final stage and will be submitted to the district collector on December 2. The district collector has already assured allocation of land for the ambitious project.

The upcoming hospital will cater to patients from Pune and the surrounding areas, offering specialised care for various types of cancer. Alongside treatment, the attached PG institute will focus on training future oncologists and conducting groundbreaking research in cancer prevention and management. Currently, free screening, surgical treatment and chemotherapy for cancer patients is available at the SGH.

Dr Pawar further said, “The cancer hospital will also have a dedicated rehabilitation centre and physiotherapy centre. Besides, a hostel facility for the patients’ attendants will be made available at the hospital.”