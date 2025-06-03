Pune to get three new tracks to ease driving licence process

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, is set to expand its infrastructure for driving licence tests by establishing three new testing tracks across the city. The new tracks at Hadapsar, Alandi Road, and Dive Ghat near Saswad will supplement the existing sensor-based driving test facility at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) located at Bhosari Phata Chowk, said officials. Currently, the learning licence test is conducted at the Sangamwadi RTO, and applicants can also take the test online from home. For permanent licences, two-wheeler applicants must appear at the Phulewadi RTO office on Alandi Road, while four-wheeler and other heavy vehicle license applicants are required to take the test at the IDTR sensor-based test track. (HT FILE)

However, due to limited testing facilities and high applicant numbers, the current infrastructure has been under strain, leading to scheduling delays and long queues.

Daily around 300 tests at conducted at IDTR and around 200 to 250 tests at Phulewadi centre.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO, said, “The demand for driving licences in Pune has been steadily increasing, and the existing infrastructure was not sufficient to meet this growing requirement. With the introduction of these three additional driving test tracks, we aim to decentralize the testing process and significantly reduce the waiting time for applicants.”

“These new tracks will be developed using the same sensor-based technology currently used at the IDTR track, including automated evaluation systems that measure the applicant’s driving skills with high precision. Each centre will feature dedicated tracks for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” he added.

“The new centre will save travel time and make the process easier,” said Sagar Shirodkar, a first-time applicant for a four-wheeler license.