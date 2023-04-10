NEP 2020: Taking 4-year UG course is optional, says minister

Pune: State higher education minister Chandrakant Patil said that students will have the option to choose three-or-four years course for undergraduate traditional subjects from next academic year after the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The state government constituted the steering committee for better implementation of NEP 2020 in December 2022, Patil said. (HT PHOTO)

Students and parents have raised questions about NEP that will be come to effect from June 2024.

“Students and parents are confused about NEP implementation with many rumours being spread mainly about mandatory four-year undergraduate (UG) traditional courses of arts, commerce and science. We cannot do such a huge policy change overnight as it is a new thing which is implemented. The current three-year traditional courses will be converted to four years under NEP with the additional one year to cover subjects like personality development, skill development and other practical subjects that will enhance career opportunities,” said Patil.

“The four-year course will be optional for students. We are trying to bring a global education credit system that will benefit students,” he said.

