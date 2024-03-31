Pune traffic police caught accepting bribe on camera

A video of a traffic police officer accepting bribe from a motorcyclist at MG Road in the city has gone viral on social media platforms and created a widespread outrage among residents. The video was shot at MG Road in the city and went viral on social media on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The footage, which was circulated online on Saturday, depicts the officer receiving cash from the motorcyclist in exchange for not taking action against him.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

“We are currently analysing the footage to ascertain its authenticity,” said Pawar.

“We have strict protocols in place to ensure transparency and accountability. If any officer is found to have violated these principles, they will face severe consequences,” he added.