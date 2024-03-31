 Pune traffic police caught accepting bribe on camera - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pune traffic police caught accepting bribe on camera

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 09:50 PM IST

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated

A video of a traffic police officer accepting bribe from a motorcyclist at MG Road in the city has gone viral on social media platforms and created a widespread outrage among residents.

The video was shot at MG Road in the city and went viral on social media on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The video was shot at MG Road in the city and went viral on social media on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The footage, which was circulated online on Saturday, depicts the officer receiving cash from the motorcyclist in exchange for not taking action against him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

“We are currently analysing the footage to ascertain its authenticity,” said Pawar.

“We have strict protocols in place to ensure transparency and accountability. If any officer is found to have violated these principles, they will face severe consequences,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune traffic police caught accepting bribe on camera
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On