Pune traffic police claim commuting time on Solapur Road reduced by 15-25%

According to the Pune city traffic police, commuting time between Golibar Maidan and Ravi Darshan Chowk on Solapur Road has reduced by 15 to 25% thanks to a pilot project implemented by the Pune city traffic police in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) between September and December 2024. As a result of the police efforts, commuting time reduced by 15 to 25%. (HT PHOTO)

As part of the pilot project, the Pune city traffic police along with the PMC targeted areas such as Ramtekdi Chowk, Kalubai Chowk, Sopan Baug Chowk, Fatima Nagar Chowk, Bhairoba Nullah Chowk, Mamma Devi Chowk, Golibar Maidan Chowk, Ramtekdi Overbridge, Vaidwadi Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Hadapsar Ves Chowk, Gadital Chowk, Ravidarshan Chowk, Pandhara Number Chowk and Laxmi Colony Chowk. At these junctions, efforts such as removal of road dividers; shifting of bus stops, signal poles and electrical poles; removal of electrical DP from the main road; increasing the length of the road; removal of signage boards; filling of potholes; provision of separate barricade lanes; reduction of the length of footpaths; removal of encroachments; closure of auto-rickshaw stands; increasing stormwater lines; and increasing traffic signal times at some locations were jointly undertaken by the traffic police and the PMC. As a result of these efforts, commuting time reduced by 15 to 25%.

Additional commissioner of police, Manoj Patil, said, “Various traffic management methods were implemented on the stretch of road from Golibar Maidan to Ravidarshan Chowk on a pilot project basis. After its success, we found that there is an improvement in traffic movement by almost 15 to 25% which helps Punekars reduce their commuting time.”

Patil said that the Pune city traffic police along with the PMC has decided to implement the project on 32 prominent roads in the city. After the success of the pilot project, 15 roads will be targeted in the first phase and the remaining 17 roads in the second phase.

While traffic officials claimed that this method will lead to significant reduction in commuting time, former corporator Yogesh Sasane claimed that while these efforts have shown positive results, the traffic police and PMC need to work more on Hadapsar Road.

“Yes, encroachments have been removed and other work has been carried out but I had specifically asked the PMC and traffic police to remove some electric poles on this stretch that are creating unnecessary hurdles for the traffic,” Sasane said.

“The PMC should remove the cycle track on this route and make available that space for the main road. This will definitely help reduce traffic congestion in this locality,” Sasane said.