Pali Bhavan approved on SPPU campus

On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Friday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to construct Pali Bhavan on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. An amount of Rs13,34,75,210 has been approved to construct a separate building or Pali Bhavan. The government has a 90 per cent share in the construction and SPPU has a 10 per cent share. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The government has a 90 per cent share in the construction and SPPU has a 10 per cent share. The 90 per cent of the amount of ₹12 crore has been deposited in the joint account of SPPU and assistant commissioner social welfare Pune office,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar

“The building can be used in the university for the educational purpose of the Pali language as well as other departments under SPPU,” said Balasaheb Solanki, regional deputy commissioner of social welfare department.