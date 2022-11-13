Pune varsity calls for applications for post of V-C

With the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration having declared its advertisement for applications for the post of vice-chancellor (V-C), it is expected that the process of selection would speed up and the SPPU would get its new vice-chancellor by the end of this year or January 2023.

As per the appeal advertisement of the SPPU administration, interested persons can apply for the post of vice-chancellor till December 14 even as the committee for selection of the vice-chancellor has already been constituted. Earlier, the governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as the chancellor of universities had constituted search committees for the selection of the new vice-chancellor of SPPU. The search committee for the selection of the new vice-chancellor of SPPU will be chaired by justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former chief justice of the high court of Karnataka while Dr Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur and Deepak Kapoor, additional chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, will be the other members of the committee.

The appeal advertisement of the SPPU administration reads, “His excellency the governor of Maharashtra alias hon’ble chancellor of this university has constituted a search committee to recommend the names of suitable persons for consideration of the chancellor for being appointed as vice-chancellor of SPPU, Pune. Said search committee is inviting nominations/applications from eminent academicians who fulfil the qualifications and experience required for the post of vice-chancellor as prescribed by the order dated May 27, 2009 and are willing to take on this prestigious assignment. All the necessary details regarding essential qualifications and experience, desirable experience, skills and competencies, and application format are available on the website www.unipune.ac.in of the SPPU, Pune.”

Meanwhile, several senior office-bearers, deans and other senior academicians of the university are very much interested in the race for the VC and will be applying for the position. One of the senior officials from the SPPU on condition of anonymity said, “Though the selection process is delayed, many senior people from within the university have already started preparations for being selected as the VC. Now as the official advertisement has been declared, everyone who is looking forward to the post will start applying.”

On May 17, the tenure of the then VC of SPPU, professor Nitin Karmalkar, had ended and temporary charge had been handed over to professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale. The process of selection of the new VC was supposed to start eight months ago but was delayed due to difference of opinion between Koshyari and the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the selection process. So, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the state government demanding that as per the current 2016 University Act, the selection process be started immediately. And that instructions be given by the hon’ble court accordingly. State higher education minister Chandrakant Patil has now made it clear that the process will be carried out speedily.

SPPU V-C selection process:

- Advertisement declared to start the V-C selection process.

- Candidates who are willing and have the requisite qualifications, experience and eligibility can apply for the post till December 14

- After scrutinising all the applications, eligible candidates will be called for an interview by the selection committee

- Finally, the names of the shortlisted candidates will be sent to the governor’s office and the name of the new VC will be declared by the state governor