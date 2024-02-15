Pune varsity receives 10K applications for staff recruitment

Till date, 9,816 candidates have registered for the recruitment process being conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for 111 vacant professors’ posts out of which, 5,500 candidates have applied online. The SPPU is recognised as a renowned university not only in the state but also in the country and abroad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With only three days left for online application and taking into account the number of candidates who have filled the application form, one can expect a lot of competition in the recruitment of university faculty this time around.

Online applications are invited for the recruitment of professors in various departments of the university. So far, about 10,000 candidates have registered out of which, 5,558 candidates have filled the application form and 5,103 candidates have paid the fees along with the application form.

The university has given a deadline of February 16 to fill the online application form, while the deadline for submitting the hard copy of the application is February 29. Due to this, the number of candidates applying for two to three posts may increase further, said the university officials.

The recruitment of professors in the state was stalled for the past several years. The state government approved recruitment for 2,088 posts. Accordingly, the process of recruiting professors for the vacant posts in various colleges was implemented.

Now, the recruitment process for the vacancies in various departments of the university has started. Also, most of the universities have completed the recruitment process. The SPPU is recognised as a renowned university not only in the state but also in the country and abroad. Hence, thousands of candidates are trying to bag the opportunity to work in this university.