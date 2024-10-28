Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune varsity to spread its wings in 4 countries

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 28, 2024 06:58 AM IST

A few months ago, the governments of Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan requested that the SPPU establish a university sub-centre in their respective countries. In response, the university has taken positive actions

Similar to its sub-centre in Qatar, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is currently implementing plans to establish sub-centres in Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

The university is making efforts in terms of internationalisation and now the process of Letter of Intent will be started, said officials. (HT FILE)
The university is making efforts in terms of internationalisation and now the process of Letter of Intent will be started, said officials. (HT FILE)

A few months ago, the governments of Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan requested that the SPPU establish a university sub-centre in their respective countries. In response, the university has taken positive actions.

“The authority bodies of the respective countries had corresponded with the university to start sub-centres of Savitribai Phule Pune University in Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan. The university is making efforts in terms of internationalisation and now the process of Letter of Intent will be started,” said SPPU vice chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi.

“About three months ago, Vice-Chancellors and representatives of all the four countries had visited the SPPU. At that time there was a preliminary discussion about starting a sub-centre. With the approval of the university’s management council, it will now be possible to take further steps to start the sub-centre,” said Prof Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //