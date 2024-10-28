Pune varsity to spread its wings in 4 countries

Similar to its sub-centre in Qatar, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is currently implementing plans to establish sub-centres in Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan. The university is making efforts in terms of internationalisation and now the process of Letter of Intent will be started, said officials. (HT FILE)

A few months ago, the governments of Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan requested that the SPPU establish a university sub-centre in their respective countries. In response, the university has taken positive actions.

“The authority bodies of the respective countries had corresponded with the university to start sub-centres of Savitribai Phule Pune University in Georgia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan. The university is making efforts in terms of internationalisation and now the process of Letter of Intent will be started,” said SPPU vice chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi.

“About three months ago, Vice-Chancellors and representatives of all the four countries had visited the SPPU. At that time there was a preliminary discussion about starting a sub-centre. With the approval of the university’s management council, it will now be possible to take further steps to start the sub-centre,” said Prof Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre.