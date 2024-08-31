Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.32 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 22.73 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 21.74 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 26.76 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 26.93 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 26.81 °C Broken clouds September 6, 2024 26.32 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 23.07 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on August 31, 2024, is 27.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.32 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.5 °C and 23.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024

