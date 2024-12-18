Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.88 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 18, 2024, is 24.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.88 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.66 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 234.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 18, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202424.79Broken clouds
December 20, 202426.73Broken clouds
December 21, 202426.53Scattered clouds
December 22, 202425.35Broken clouds
December 23, 202425.88Sky is clear
December 24, 202424.57Broken clouds
December 25, 202425.99Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.99 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru25.7 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

