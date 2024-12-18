Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.88 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 18, 2024, is 24.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.88 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.66 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 234.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|24.79
|Broken clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.73
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|26.53
|Scattered clouds
|December 22, 2024
|25.35
|Broken clouds
|December 23, 2024
|25.88
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|24.57
|Broken clouds
|December 25, 2024
|25.99
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
