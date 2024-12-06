Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.2 °C, check weather forecast for December 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 7, 2024 29.17 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 28.3 °C Overcast clouds December 9, 2024 25.8 °C Overcast clouds December 10, 2024 25.05 °C Broken clouds December 11, 2024 26.67 °C Scattered clouds December 12, 2024 26.84 °C Scattered clouds December 13, 2024 25.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Few clouds Kolkata 23.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.02 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.77 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.76 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on December 6, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.2 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.19 °C and 32.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 127.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.