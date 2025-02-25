Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.53 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 25, 2025, is 28.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 33.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.84 °C and 34.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|28.25
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|31.33
|Scattered clouds
|February 28, 2025
|32.69
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.22
|Scattered clouds
|March 2, 2025
|33.02
|Few clouds
|March 3, 2025
|33.05
|Scattered clouds
|March 4, 2025
|32.93
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.