Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 28, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on February 28, 2025, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.

Pune weather update on February 28, 2025
Pune weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 262.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202531.31Broken clouds
March 2, 202531.82Scattered clouds
March 3, 202531.85Broken clouds
March 4, 202532.04Scattered clouds
March 5, 202532.79Overcast clouds
March 6, 202532.46Broken clouds
March 7, 202532.90Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

