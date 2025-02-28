Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 28, 2025, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 262.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|31.31
|Broken clouds
|March 2, 2025
|31.82
|Scattered clouds
|March 3, 2025
|31.85
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|32.04
|Scattered clouds
|March 5, 2025
|32.79
|Overcast clouds
|March 6, 2025
|32.46
|Broken clouds
|March 7, 2025
|32.90
|Sky is clear
