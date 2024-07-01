Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 24.68 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 29.17 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 28.65 °C Overcast clouds July 5, 2024 23.81 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 27.69 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 23.97 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 26.79 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 1, 2024, is 24.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.62 °C and 25.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.22 °C and 26.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024

