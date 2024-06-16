Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.25 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 16, 2024, is 28.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.25 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 31.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|29.69 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|29.78 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|29.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 22, 2024
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|29.86 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.87 °C
|Sky is clear
