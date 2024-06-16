Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.25 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 29.16 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.28 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 29.69 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 29.78 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 29.92 °C Broken clouds June 22, 2024 27.31 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 29.86 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on June 16, 2024, is 28.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.25 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 31.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.