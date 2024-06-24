Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.5 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 28.91 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 25.17 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 23.54 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 23.44 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 26.35 °C Overcast clouds July 1, 2024 25.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on June 24, 2024, is 29.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 30.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

