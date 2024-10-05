Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 5, 2024, is 27.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 31.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 90.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 6, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Light rain
|October 7, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Light rain
|October 8, 2024
|28.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 9, 2024
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|October 11, 2024
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 12, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Light rain
