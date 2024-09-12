Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 12, 2024, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.96 °C and 27.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.98 °C and 27.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 14, 2024
|26.08 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 15, 2024
|27.3 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 16, 2024
|27.12 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 17, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 18, 2024
|27.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 19, 2024
|27.31 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
