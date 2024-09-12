 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on September 12, 2024, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.96 °C and 27.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.98 °C and 27.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 13, 2024 26.97 °C Scattered clouds
September 14, 2024 26.08 °C Broken clouds
September 15, 2024 27.3 °C Scattered clouds
September 16, 2024 27.12 °C Broken clouds
September 17, 2024 27.25 °C Overcast clouds
September 18, 2024 27.64 °C Sky is clear
September 19, 2024 27.31 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on September 12, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
