Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 25.23 °C Overcast clouds September 7, 2024 27.24 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 27.9 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 28.0 °C Broken clouds September 11, 2024 26.71 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on September 4, 2024, is 25.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 26.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.11 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024

