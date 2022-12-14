Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Woman alleges rape, extortion by man she met on dating app

Pune: Woman alleges rape, extortion by man she met on dating app

pune news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 05:26 PM IST

A 37-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a man at Viman Nagar police station for raping and extortion, said police officials

A 37-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a man at Viman Nagar police station for raping and extortion, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

A 37-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a man at Viman Nagar police station for raping and extortion, said police officials.

In her complaint, filed on Tuesday, the woman stated she met the man on a dating app in 2018.

According to the FIR, the accused raped the woman on the pretext of marriage and duped her to take loans from different banks in her name. He later threatened to make viral their intimate videos on social media and even sought extortion money.

The woman alleged the man raped her on various occasions between 2018 till date, said police officials.

According to police, the man demanded 4 lakh to keep the private videos confidential. A case has been registered and probe is underway.

