Pune woman kills husband, hangs body to fake it as suicide
The Hinjewadi police have booked a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband, and then later faking it as a suicide.
The incident took place Monday morning at the couples Tathawade residence, said police officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Uttamrao Rathod (35).
The deceased’s elder brother Ravikumar lodged a first information report (FIR) at Wakad police station on Tuesday.
According to the complainant, his brother Anil was beaten to death by his wife Usha. The wife was enraged over a tiff with her husband after which she hit him on the head with a heavy object. She later faked the incident as suicide by hanging the body on the roof.
Assistant police inspector Santosh Patil, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said, “A fight took place between Anil and his wife Usha (30) at their residence as the husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair with a truck driver. During the fight, Usha hit him with a strong object on the head which led to his death. To hide her crime, she made a public claim that he died of suicide by hanging at 2 am on Monday.We probed the case in detail and found it to be a murder and not suicide.”
The wife has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder). No arrests have been made so far.
