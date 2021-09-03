Pune Zilla Parishad identifies 91 hotspot villages

PUNE As the Covid-19 cases in the district are on the rise, Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has identified 91 hotspot villages in rural areas for having ten or more active cases.

ZP has also flagged 44 villages as emerging hotspot villages, and there are a total of 49 villages that have been on the hotspot list for the last two weeks.

According to officials, there are five tehsils: Baramati, Shirur, Indapur, Junnar, Ambegaon, which are reporting maximum cases and need attention.

“Rural areas have been recording slightly higher positivity rate. Also, five tehsils, namely Baramati, Indapur, Ambegaon, Shirur, and Junnar have been reporting more cases in the last two weeks,” said Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, and Pune district guardian minister.

Pawar chaired the weekly Covid-19 review meeting in the divisional commissioner’s office on Friday.

“According to the officers, the case identification rate has increased because of the increase in the number of tests. It is expected that the number of active cases would go down in the upcoming week. We have been trying to increase the vaccination in these parts,” he said.

As of September 1, Baramati tehsil had 940 active cases, followed by Junnar with 751 active cases, Shirur, Indapur, and Ambegaon had 606, 604, and 614 active cases respectively.

Pawar also pointed out that people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, and negligence on their part is leading to surge in cases.

“We need to be cautious during the festive season and take precautions. If cases increase, action will be taken against culprits,” he added.