Pune Zilla Parishad tops CM’s 150-day e-governance programme

Pune: Pune Zilla Parishad has topped Maharashtra in the chief minister's 150-day e-governance reform programme, scoring 196.25 out of 200, it was announced on Tuesday.

The state-wide assessment evaluated offices on website performance, Aaple Sarkar services, e-Office adoption, dashboards, WhatsApp chatbot usage, AI and Blockchain applications, and GIS deployment.

Under CEO Gajanan Patil, the Zilla Parishad launched several digital initiatives to improve transparency, efficiency, and citizen services. Deputy CEO Shrikant Kharat and his team were credited for coordinating programme components.

The official website is now bilingual, mobile-responsive, WCAG AA-compliant, and integrates schemes, tenders, circulars, and documents with advanced search and security features. All 11 notified services are available online via Aaple Sarkar. Training for 4,230 staff has strengthened service delivery, grievance redressal, and SLA monitoring.

The e-Office system supports paperless administration, with 1,106 employees handling 13,123 files, averaging 7 days per file.

Citizen engagement has been boosted through ‘Pune ZP Samvaad’, a bilingual WhatsApp AI chatbot providing 24/7 information on schemes, schools, health centres, and grievances. GIS mapping across 36 layers, covering 802 irrigation structures in 1,566 villages, supports development planning, water management, and disaster preparedness.

Commenting on the development, Patil said, “Digital governance is essential for modern administration. Pune Zilla Parishad will continue setting benchmarks in transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric governance.”