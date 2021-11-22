Pune Zilla Parishad, under its child tracking system, screens 47,700 children

The Pune Zilla Parishad under its child tracking system has screened 47,700 children, all of whom have also been checked by doctors. The Digital Health Records for these children as per National digital health mission guidelines have been created and the system has aided doctors in detecting possible illnesses.

Zilla Parishad, chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “Under the child tracking system, a total of 47,779 children have been screened and checked by doctors. Their Digital Health Records as per National digital health mission or NDHM guidelines have been created and this new tracking system has aided doctors in detecting possible illnesses. We have also begun the further follow up and check-up sessions of the children found with any illnesses. In this programme roughly 600 medical officers and community health officers who are trained as MBBS or BAMS doctors have been screening roughly 48,000 children and during this period 16 types of commonly found illnesses in the paediatric age groups have been detected. Any illnesses would be re-screened by paediatricians from various medical colleges of Pune.”

Prasad also said that all aspects of data privacy and storage have been accounted for and that the administration will also ensure that all the screened children will get the necessary medical care and attention. He added that the software system can point out which illness the child is suffering from and that it is a diagnostic support system based on logic and case-based automation. He said, “Auto diagnosis systems help a physician to act like a specialist. It gives probable diagnosis that helps in improving trying and ensuring that proper medical care can be given to the child.”