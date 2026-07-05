Pune ZP plans first-ever sports academy for rural talent

PUNE: In a major push to strengthen grassroots’ sports infrastructure, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has decided to establish its first-ever sports academy (Krida Prabodhini) to provide rural talent with international-standard coaching and modern sports facilities under one roof. The project aims to bridge the gap between rural sporting talent and quality training by offering access to advanced infrastructure, expert coaching and sports science support. In the second phase, the academy will evolve into a fully residential sports institution where selected students will receive education, accommodation, nutrition and professional sports training inside a single integrated campus. The Pune ZP administration has begun identifying a suitable location for the proposed academy. Pune ZP has decided to establish its first-ever sports academy (Krida Prabodhini) to provide rural talent with international-standard coaching and modern sports facilities under one roof. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Several students studying in ZP schools have consistently performed well in district, state and national-level competitions across different sporting disciplines. However, they are unable to realise their full potential due to lack of access to modern sports infrastructure, certified coaches, sports science support, physiotherapy, nutrition guidance, and year-round scientific training. The proposed sports academy seeks to address these shortcomings by creating a dedicated ecosystem for rural athletes and ensuring that they receive the same opportunities as their urban counterparts.

Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Gajanan Patil said, “The objective behind establishing the sports academy is to provide talented rural athletes with international-standard coaching and world-class sports facilities without forcing them to migrate to cities. We want to create an environment where education and sports go hand-in-hand. By integrating academics, residential facilities, nutrition, scientific training and expert coaching, we aim to develop athletes capable of representing Maharashtra and India in national and international competitions. This project will not only strengthen grassroots’ sports but also create a sustainable pipeline of future champions from ZP schools,” Patil said.

The academy will provide state-of-the-art training facilities for multiple sporting disciplines; along with fitness centres, sports science laboratories, physiotherapy services, nutrition counselling and sports psychology support. The Pune ZP administration also plans to organise regular competitions, training camps and talent identification programmes, while the athletes’ performance will be monitored through scientific evaluation and continuous assessment.

In its second phase, the sports academy will be transformed into a residential sports campus with selected students provided hostel accommodation and meals within the premises even as they continue with their formal education in nearby ZP schools. The model aims to ensure that students balance academics and sports without compromising either, while receiving continuous coaching and holistic development.

Pune ZP president Veerdhaval Jagdale said, “There is no shortage of sporting talent in our villages. What these young athletes need is access to quality infrastructure, systematic coaching and sustained support. Through the ZP sports academy, we want to provide them with professional training, modern facilities and opportunities to compete at higher levels. This initiative will create a strong pathway for rural athletes to progress from district-level competitions to national and international platforms. We believe this model can become an example for the entire state. At present, we have started surveying suitable locations for setting up the academy.”