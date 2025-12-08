Pune-Bhigwan rail corridor set for faster operations

The Pune-Bhigwan railway corridor is set for a major technological upgrade with the rail administration approving the installation of an automatic signalling system, a move expected to significantly reduce travel time and increase the route’s overall efficiency. Preparatory groundwork for the project has already begun, and the 160-kilometre stretch is slated to be fully equipped with advanced automated signals by 2027. This will not only enhance route capacity but also ease congestion, particularly during peak travel hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Once operational, the system will eliminate the need for manual signal clearance, allowing multiple trains to operate safely and seamlessly on the same track. This will not only enhance route capacity but also ease congestion, particularly during peak travel hours.

As per information given by the Pune railway division, at present, the Pune-Bhigwan section functions using the conventional two-signal or absolute block signalling system, under which only one train is permitted to enter a block section at a time. With passenger and freight traffic steadily increasing on this route, trains often face delays while waiting for signal clearance.

The new automatic signalling mechanism aims to fix this bottleneck. Using real-time data on train movement and distances, signals will change automatically, providing instant updates to station masters and control rooms. This will ensure smoother, safer, and more efficient train operations across the corridor.

Railway engineers involved in the project have highlighted that the modern system will bring multiple benefits, including reduced human error, improved punctuality, and enhanced safety standards.

“The installation will include high-grade signalling cables, modern electronic equipment, and updated track-side systems designed to support higher traffic density,” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

Railways believe that once the system becomes operational, commuters will experience faster transit, fewer delays, and an overall improvement in service reliability on the section.

With work progressing in phases, the automatic signalling system is expected to transform the operational landscape of one of Pune division’s busiest routes. Rail authorities have expressed confidence that this upgrade will not just modernise infrastructure but also deliver substantial convenience and time savings for thousands of daily passengers.