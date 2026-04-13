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Pune–Dubai air travel eases as situation begins to stabilise

Over the past month, uncertainty caused by the conflict led to cancellations, last-minute rescheduling and fluctuating fares

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Flights between Pune Airport and Dubai are gradually returning to normal, though operations remain dependent on airspace conditions at the destination amid recent regional tensions.

Currently, SpiceJet is operating flights when conditions permit, while IndiGo has temporarily suspended services on the route. (HT)

Over the past month, uncertainty caused by the conflict led to cancellations, last-minute rescheduling and fluctuating fares, inconveniencing passengers. Currently, SpiceJet is operating flights when conditions permit, while IndiGo has temporarily suspended services on the route.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune officials said there are no operational constraints on the Pune side, but flight continuity depends entirely on whether Dubai airspace remains open. SpiceJet’s Pune–Dubai service typically runs around four times a week, departing Pune late evening (around 8:30–8:50 pm) and returning early morning, subject to change.

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said services are being managed dynamically in line with real-time developments. “Flights to Dubai are currently operating subject to airspace conditions in the region. Whenever the airspace is open, airlines resume services immediately, and there is no issue from the Pune side in terms of handling operations,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune–Dubai air travel eases as situation begins to stabilise
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune–Dubai air travel eases as situation begins to stabilise
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