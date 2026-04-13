Pune–Dubai air travel eases as situation begins to stabilise

Flights between Pune Airport and Dubai are gradually returning to normal, though operations remain dependent on airspace conditions at the destination amid recent regional tensions.

Currently, SpiceJet is operating flights when conditions permit, while IndiGo has temporarily suspended services on the route. (HT)

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Over the past month, uncertainty caused by the conflict led to cancellations, last-minute rescheduling and fluctuating fares, inconveniencing passengers. Currently, SpiceJet is operating flights when conditions permit, while IndiGo has temporarily suspended services on the route.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune officials said there are no operational constraints on the Pune side, but flight continuity depends entirely on whether Dubai airspace remains open. SpiceJet’s Pune–Dubai service typically runs around four times a week, departing Pune late evening (around 8:30–8:50 pm) and returning early morning, subject to change.

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said services are being managed dynamically in line with real-time developments. “Flights to Dubai are currently operating subject to airspace conditions in the region. Whenever the airspace is open, airlines resume services immediately, and there is no issue from the Pune side in terms of handling operations,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhoke noted signs of stabilisation in recent days. “We are seeing improved consistency compared to the past few weeks. If this trend continues, passengers can expect more regular operations, though everything still depends on the prevailing airspace situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhoke noted signs of stabilisation in recent days. “We are seeing improved consistency compared to the past few weeks. If this trend continues, passengers can expect more regular operations, though everything still depends on the prevailing airspace situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Frequent flyers have faced significant disruption. Pune-based businessman Vipul Alekar said the uncertainty has affected travel planning and costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frequent flyers have faced significant disruption. Pune-based businessman Vipul Alekar said the uncertainty has affected travel planning and costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the last month, I had to cancel at least two trips because flights were either suddenly called off or fares shot up unpredictably. It becomes very difficult to plan meetings or business commitments when you are not sure if the flight will operate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the last month, I had to cancel at least two trips because flights were either suddenly called off or fares shot up unpredictably. It becomes very difficult to plan meetings or business commitments when you are not sure if the flight will operate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that while the situation appears to be improving, caution remains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that while the situation appears to be improving, caution remains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is some relief now as things seem to be stabilising, but until flights run consistently for a few weeks, travellers like us will still be hesitant while making advance bookings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is some relief now as things seem to be stabilising, but until flights run consistently for a few weeks, travellers like us will still be hesitant while making advance bookings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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