Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punekars can now direct report road issues to road engineers 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 31, 2024 09:52 PM IST

PMC introduces a system for direct road complaints to engineers, aiming for faster resolutions and improved citizen engagement. Contact details will be published.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing a new system to address road complaints more efficiently, wherein citizens will soon be able to directly lodge complaints about road conditions, such as potholes and damaged footpaths with the municipal engineers responsible for their area. This initiative aims to reduce response times and ensure faster resolution of complaints.   

Currently, road complaints are often reported via PMC’s helpline or other platforms. (HT Photo)
Currently, road complaints are often reported via PMC’s helpline or other platforms. (HT Photo)

Aniruddha Pawar, head of the Road Department said, “We will publish the contact details of 56 designated engineers along with the areas they oversee. This information will be made available on the PMC’s official website and through other communication channels.”   

Currently, road complaints are often reported via PMC’s helpline or other platforms. However, delays occur as these complaints take time to reach the concerned officials, leading to public dissatisfaction. This issue is further aggravated during the monsoon when roads deteriorate rapidly due to illegal excavations and poor maintenance.   

This initiative is expected to expedite complaint resolution and improve road conditions across the city.  

Nana Shelke, a resident of Ahmednagar Road, said, “This is a good step by PMC to improve citizen engagement, however, it needs proper implementation. PMC should set a time frame to resolve complaints or provide detailed responses. This will help build trust between officials and citizens and ensure transparency.” 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On