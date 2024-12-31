Punekars can now direct report road issues to road engineers 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing a new system to address road complaints more efficiently, wherein citizens will soon be able to directly lodge complaints about road conditions, such as potholes and damaged footpaths with the municipal engineers responsible for their area. This initiative aims to reduce response times and ensure faster resolution of complaints. Currently, road complaints are often reported via PMC’s helpline or other platforms. (HT Photo)

Aniruddha Pawar, head of the Road Department said, “We will publish the contact details of 56 designated engineers along with the areas they oversee. This information will be made available on the PMC’s official website and through other communication channels.”

Currently, road complaints are often reported via PMC’s helpline or other platforms. However, delays occur as these complaints take time to reach the concerned officials, leading to public dissatisfaction. This issue is further aggravated during the monsoon when roads deteriorate rapidly due to illegal excavations and poor maintenance.

This initiative is expected to expedite complaint resolution and improve road conditions across the city.

Nana Shelke, a resident of Ahmednagar Road, said, “This is a good step by PMC to improve citizen engagement, however, it needs proper implementation. PMC should set a time frame to resolve complaints or provide detailed responses. This will help build trust between officials and citizens and ensure transparency.”