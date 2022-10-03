Punekars complain about dirty toilets, garbage at Sinhagad fort

Despite having separate charges for the use of toilets and urinals at Sinhagad fort in addition to entry fees, Punekars have been complaining about the filthy state of these facilities and the garbage lying around at what is a major tourist attraction not only for Pune but for the entire state and country. Sinhagad fort draws major crowds, especially over weekends, and there have been several complaints about dirty toilets and garbage lying around at the fort.

Amol Pol, a regular trekker, said, “Every weekend, we go to Sinhagad fort for trekking but there is garbage lying at many places and most importantly, we do not get proper facilities at the fort despite paying entry charges for the vehicles. The toilets are dirty all the time and there is no one to clean them and when we complain about the issue, there is no one to listen.”

Deepika Patil, who visits the fort often with her family, said, “The major problem is for women as there are no proper toilet facilities. We go all the way trekking and hence, we need to drink a lot of water. And if there are no public toilets at the place, it becomes very difficult for women. And we do not want to spoil the environs of our prestigious fort by littering around the fort premises.”

With the electric bus (e-bus) service having been stopped, every two-wheeler and four-wheeler that enters the forest premises of the fort starting from Donje village, has to pay Rs50 and Rs100, respectively. Tourists visiting the fort are charged for the facilities but there is a complete lack of cleanliness, proper toilet arrangements and even drinking water.

Nitin Jagtap, Pune city president, MNS environment wing, said, “When we received complaints from the public about unclean toilets and garbage lying around at Sinhagad fort, our city leader Vasant More and I went to the fort and checked the situation. We found that there is no one to look after the daily cleaning of toilets despite boards displaying charges of Rs5 for these toilets and urinals, which is wrong. Also, there is a lot of garbage lying near the parking lot. We have raised the issue with the chief minister’s office, district collector, forest department and other concerned authorities.”

Smith Pathak, secretary, MNS environment city wing, said, “Sinhagad fort is an all-time attraction and a historic place not only for Punekars but for our entire state and country. People from all across the state come here for a glimpse of Tanhaji Malusare’s bravery and for trekking. Huge funds are collected from the people at the entry gate, but there is no proper accounting or legal agreement as to who has been given the contract to collect toilet money and how the funds are being utilised for public facilities at the fort.”

However, Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune forest range, said, “The toilets are regularly cleaned but as the workers were on leave for some days, they were not cleaned properly. Getting people for cleaning and maintenance of public toilets is a big task; they do not work on a salary basis which is why they are given work directly and they collect charges from the public. The garbage which was lying at the fort has been cleared, and we will now ensure that it is cleaned on a regular basis.”

