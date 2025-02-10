Punekars hold ‘Chipko March’ for preservation of riverside ecosystems

At least 2,000 Punekars held a ‘Chipko March’ on Sunday to highlight the importance of preserving riverside ecosystems. Inspired by the country’s historic Chipko movement, the 1.2 kilometres’ march was organised by Pune River Revival, a coalition of concerned citizens and social organisations. In the 1970s, India witnessed a series of non-violent protests against deforestation which came to be known as the Chipko movement with Chipko meaning ‘to hug’ in Hindi. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during the march in Pune on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The march began from Kalmadi High School in Baner and culminated at the confluence of the Ram and Mula rivers. It was inaugurated by actor Sayaji Shinde and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who stood in solidarity with Punekars who supported his efforts in Ladakh to save the environment and the rights of the local community.

“It is good to see so many people coming out and throwing their weight behind saving the trees and rivers. However, it’s disheartening to see a city like Pune facing such problems. Strong action is needed to protect the environment,” Wangchuk said.

“Ongoing projects are not fulfilling the criteria of treating sewage water before dumping it in the river. Moreover, trees are being chopped for these projects. We should conserve trees. I will definitely speak to Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy chief minister of the state and guardian minister of Pune, about this,” Wangchuk said.

The march aimed to raise awareness about the critical role of riverside ecosystems. It aimed to help people understand the threats posed by non-sustainable development and climate change, including floods, declining groundwater levels, and the loss of vital natural resources. It sought to bring people together for rejuvenation efforts and to urge the authorities to protect these crucial areas when planning future development.

Prajakta Mahajan, a member of Pune River Revival, said, “ Green patches along the river hold significance not only in maintaining the ecology but also in preventing floods. Hence, it is necessary to conserve trees along the river banks. However, the ongoing river rejuvenation work has become a big threat to these trees.”

“Every Sunday, our community gathers here for tree mapping, volunteer work, nature walks, and environmental education for school children. However, we were shocked to discover that on January 18, hundreds of these heritage trees had been mysteriously razed overnight. This sudden action raises serious concerns about the fate of this vital ecological and cultural site,” said Mahajan.

Sanjeev Naik, a volunteer with Pune River Revival, said, “Our riverside trees and wetlands are not just beautiful features of our landscape; they protect us from floods and diseases, and help in groundwater recharge.”

Students from schools and colleges in Baner, Balewadi and Wakad; youth from various varsities; concerned residents of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas; and members of environmental and social organisations covered a distance of 1.2 kilometres from Kalmadi High School to the Ram-Mula confluence where they hugged old-growth trees and wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protection of the trees and rivers.

Arati Mhaskar, a Baner resident, said, “The initiative comes at a crucial juncture when urban development is increasingly threatening these vulnerable green corridors. Through this Chipko March, we hope to inspire our community to become active protectors of these irreplaceable natural assets. We want riverfront development, but it should be carried out in an eco-friendly manner, without cutting any trees.”