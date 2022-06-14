Home / Cities / Pune News / Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying
pune news

Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying

As the Pune traffic police’s power for punitive action has been taken away, residents hail the move.
Mumbai, India - June 09, 2022: The Mumbai traffic police start imposing fines on pillion riders on two-wheelers riding without helmets at Bandra. The traffic police had on May 25 issued a notification, declaring that they will take serious note of pillion riders riding without helmets and start penalising them, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 09, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - June 09, 2022: The Mumbai traffic police start imposing fines on pillion riders on two-wheelers riding without helmets at Bandra. The traffic police had on May 25 issued a notification, declaring that they will take serious note of pillion riders riding without helmets and start penalising them, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 09, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay MR Mishra

Punekars are sighing as their demands for a smoother transportation has been taken into consideration. There have been multiple complaints against the arbitrary conduct of the city traffic police, who have been taking preferring punitive actions. Just last year, reportedly, 8200 complaints were received by the traffic cops for issuing a wrong challan. On Sunday, the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik ordered the traffic police to regulate traffic only, stating: ‘Until further notice, the traffic police should not take any punitive action.

Akshit Pipalia, 27, Ravet

Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying
Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying

People expect the traffic police to ensure that traffic rules are followed properly to maintain safe and smooth travel in the city. However, It is unfair if the police focus only on collecting high fines and punitive actions instead of monitoring. The new policy will definitely help in reducing the bullying by the police on the streets but at the same time, it is important that people understand that this policy is not to be misused as a green signal for breaking traffic rules.

Raina Joseph, 23, Balewadi

Raina Joseph
Raina Joseph

This step will lessen the authoritarian rule of the Pune traffic police but can also create a problem for individuals later because the procedures would be long and time taking. I have relocated to Pune for my education. I don’t hail originally from the city. The fact that if I speak a particular language, can save me from being levied challan has disappointed me the most. I have seen people getting away if they are speaking a ‘particular language’, the ones pleading in Hindi are charged with false challan.

Samrudhi Kalkote, 34, Anand Nagar

Samrudhi Kalkote
Samrudhi Kalkote

It sounds good, hoping the respective officers work sincerely. Punekars are mature enough to understand system.. Yes, this may reduce the dadagiri of the traffic cops. I have seen a few such terrible incidents on the streets of Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out