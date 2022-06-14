Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying
Punekars are sighing as their demands for a smoother transportation has been taken into consideration. There have been multiple complaints against the arbitrary conduct of the city traffic police, who have been taking preferring punitive actions. Just last year, reportedly, 8200 complaints were received by the traffic cops for issuing a wrong challan. On Sunday, the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik ordered the traffic police to regulate traffic only, stating: ‘Until further notice, the traffic police should not take any punitive action.
Akshit Pipalia, 27, Ravet
People expect the traffic police to ensure that traffic rules are followed properly to maintain safe and smooth travel in the city. However, It is unfair if the police focus only on collecting high fines and punitive actions instead of monitoring. The new policy will definitely help in reducing the bullying by the police on the streets but at the same time, it is important that people understand that this policy is not to be misused as a green signal for breaking traffic rules.
Raina Joseph, 23, Balewadi
This step will lessen the authoritarian rule of the Pune traffic police but can also create a problem for individuals later because the procedures would be long and time taking. I have relocated to Pune for my education. I don’t hail originally from the city. The fact that if I speak a particular language, can save me from being levied challan has disappointed me the most. I have seen people getting away if they are speaking a ‘particular language’, the ones pleading in Hindi are charged with false challan.
Samrudhi Kalkote, 34, Anand Nagar
It sounds good, hoping the respective officers work sincerely. Punekars are mature enough to understand system.. Yes, this may reduce the dadagiri of the traffic cops. I have seen a few such terrible incidents on the streets of Pune.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics