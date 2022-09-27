Pune: Liquor party ends in murder over trivial issue

A liquor party ended with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Nigdi, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sagar Nillapa Kamble (26) resided in Sudarshannagar in Chinchwad. Kambale had gone to celebrate with his friends Sahdev alis Sadya Sarvade and one of his associates on Sunday at a restaurant, where they consumed liquor. However, Sarvade asked Kamble to pay liquor bill, said officials.

As per the complaint registered by the deceased’s brother Avinash, his brother had gone with his friends to the restaurant at 8.45 pm on Sunday. During the celebration, they started to argue over a trivial issue and Sarvade killed Kamble by hitting a stone on his head.

S Thorat, police sub inspector at Nigdi police station said, “Accused and victim had planned a liquor party and while chatting a verbal spat ensued between them and in a fit of rage, one of them picked up a stone and hit Kamble on his head and killed him. Accused Sarvade is an on-record criminal and has many body offences registered against him.”

Police have arrested both accused in this case. Sarvade hit the two with a stone resulting in Kamble’s death, according to officials.

Ranganath Unde, senior police inspector and staff visited the spot last night and conducted an inspection.

A case under sections of 302 (punishment of murder ), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.