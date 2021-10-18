Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Three killed, six injured in multi-vehicle pileup

PUNE Three people were killed, while six others were injured and rushed to a hospital after a collision on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway stretch passing through Borghat on Monday morning.

These deaths are in addition to the two persons on a motorbike who died in a collision on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, the stretch passing through Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

In the incident on the expressway, only one of the deceased has been identified - Israr Ahmed Khan (35), a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, Khan was driving a goods’ carrier. One of the six injured has been identified as Rajesh Saroj, the cleaner travelling with Khan. The police are verifying the identifies of the two other deceased and the five injured.

The deceased were taken to the district government hospital for a post-mortem.

“There were two goods’ carriers, two cars, one trailer, and one bus. We are still identifying who rammed into whom first. We have only been able to identify one deceased yet - driver of the goods’ carrier. The families of the two other deceased have not yet identified their bodies - we have called everyone’s relatives,” said havaldar Bipin Khale of Khopoli police station.

A case has been registered at Khopoli police station.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the two people who died in an accident were identified as Aryan Narendra Parmar (21), who was riding a motorbike and Shweta Ashok Gajbhiye (21), who was riding pillion. The bike rammed into another two-wheeler on the old highway stretch in Akurdi. Both students of engineering were instantly killed, while the women riding the other two-wheeler, was injured. A case has been registered against the deceased rider at Nigdi police station.