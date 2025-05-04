Pune-Nashik rail project awaits state approval: Vaishnaw

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that the new railway alignment for the Pune-Nashik route has been finalised and awaiting approval from the Maharashtra government. The realignment has been carefully planned to avoid any interference with the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), a global astronomical observatory supported by 23 nations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the under-construction underground bullet train station at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

“GMRT is a crucial scientific institution, and we cannot allow any electrical interference to disrupt its work, as it would hinder human progress. We have prepared an alternate plan, and once the state government grants permission, work will begin. Detailed information about the new alignment will be shared after approval,” he said.

GMRT is located in Khodad village near Narayangaon off the Pune-Nashik highway. Researchers have expressed apprehensions over the likely disruption of its operations after the Pune-Nasik high speed railway project was given in-principle approval by the Centre.

The minister made the announcement while flagging off the new Hadapsar (Pune)-Jodhpur fast express from Pune railway station. He said Pune’s importance as an electronics, industrial, and education hub, necessitates significant infrastructure upgrades. Vaishnaw outlined a series of transformative projects for Pune’s railway network, calling it a “post-independence mega development” that will shape the city’s growth for the next 50 years. The minister said that the key initiatives include doubling station capacity at Hadapsar, Pune Junction, Khadki, Shivajinagar, Alandi, and Uruli while new rail lines and doubling work will be carried out on Pune-Ahmednagar, Pune-Lonavla and Daund-Manmad rail routes.

Addressing congestion at Pune Junction, Vaishnaw acknowledged land scarcity issues and directed railway officials to conduct an in-depth study. He stressed the need for additional platforms and Japan-style digital control systems similar to Tokyo railway station to enhance efficiency. “Pune is a major city, yet it lacks sufficient platforms. We need better facilities for passengers,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous UPA government, Vaishnaw highlighted the Modi administration’s increased investment in Maharashtra’s railway infrastructure: The previous UPA government had allocated meagre ₹1,171 crore for Maharashtra railways while the Modi government has commitment ₹23,778 crore with ₹1.73 lakh crore allocated for broader development projects.