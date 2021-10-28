Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s active Covid case count drops by half on Wednesday; lower than Mumbai now
Pune's active Covid case count drops by half on Wednesday; lower than Mumbai now

Officials stated that as pending numbers were updated, Pune’s active cases count dropped drastically
Pune now no longer is the district with the most active cases in the state, as Mumbai reported 4,993 active cases on Wednesday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE On Wednesday, the state health department reported that Pune district’s Covid-19 active cases dropped from 6,837 on Tuesday, to 3,984 on Wednesday.

Pune now no longer is the district with the most active cases in the state, as Mumbai reported 4,993 active cases on Wednesday.

Officials stated that as pending numbers were updated, Pune’s active cases count dropped drastically.

As of Wednesday, Pune district reported 306 new Covid-19 cases and zero death due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.15 million, of which 1.13 million have recovered, with the death toll at 19,928. Pune also saw 42,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 131 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 364,972 and the death toll stood at 6,877 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 520,521 and the death toll stands at 9,199, as no more deaths were reported.

PCMC reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, and the progressive count went up to 268,449. The toll stands at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

