Financial aid of 100 crores disbursed to needy patients in a year

PUNE While replying to a query in the State Assembly on Friday, CM Shinde reserved special praise for healthcare staffers for achieving the feat

The medical unit of the Chief Ministers Assistance Fund has provided financial aid to 12,500 patients totalling ₹100 crores in a year. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded the landmark of disbursing the funds since the toll-free helpline number was launched four months ago.

Mangesh Chivte, head of the Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Fund, said, initially the applications were received by email and many applications were stuck due to technical difficulties.

“Considering technical limitations, we launched a helpline number 8650 567 567 four months back for healthcare assistance. After the service was launched, patients in need of financial aid had to just call on the helpline and get the link for the application via text and WhatsApp message on their mobile,” he informed.

Chivte, also added that the number of ailments eligible for financial aid had increased from 7,000 to 20,000.