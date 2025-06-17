Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Pune’s dam storage sees gradual rise

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 17, 2025 08:04 AM IST

The Khadakwasla Dam circle, comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, and Temghar, recorded a moderate increase in water levels on Monday, as monsoon showers continued across the region.

As on 5pm on June 16, the total water storage in the four dams stood at 5.77 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and 19.81% of their collective capacity. The last year’s figure during this period was 3.80 TMC (13.03%).

Warasgaon dam holds the maximum water among the four, storing 3.09 TMC (24.16% of its capacity) followed by Panshet 1.65 TMC (15.49%), Khadakwasla 0.95 TMC (48.31%) and Temghar 0.07 TMC (1.97%).

