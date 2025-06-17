Pune’s dam storage sees gradual rise

As on 5pm on June 16, the total water storage in the four dams stood at 5.77 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and 19.81% of their collective capacity
The Khadakwasla Dam circle, comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, and Temghar, recorded a moderate increase in water levels on Monday, as monsoon showers continued across the region.
As on 5pm on June 16, the total water storage in the four dams stood at 5.77 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and 19.81% of their collective capacity. The last year’s figure during this period was 3.80 TMC (13.03%).
Warasgaon dam holds the maximum water among the four, storing 3.09 TMC (24.16% of its capacity) followed by Panshet 1.65 TMC (15.49%), Khadakwasla 0.95 TMC (48.31%) and Temghar 0.07 TMC (1.97%).