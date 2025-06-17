Pune’s dam storage sees gradual rise

The Khadakwasla Dam circle, comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, and Temghar, recorded a moderate increase in water levels on Monday, as monsoon showers continued across the region. Warasgaon dam holds the maximum water among the four, storing 3.09 TMC (24.16% of its capacity) followed by Panshet 1.65 TMC (15.49%), Khadakwasla 0.95 TMC (48.31%) and Temghar 0.07 TMC (1.97%). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As on 5pm on June 16, the total water storage in the four dams stood at 5.77 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and 19.81% of their collective capacity. The last year’s figure during this period was 3.80 TMC (13.03%).

