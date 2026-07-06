Pune Computer Science graduate rejects tech job to study Indian culture through Gurukul system

A Computer Science degree is often seen as a ticket to a stable, well-paying career in the tech industry. But one graduate has taken a very different path, choosing to turn down a job offer after graduation to study Indian culture and philosophy instead. A CS graduate explains why he turned down a job at ZS Associates (Representational image)

Nirbhay Shah, a graduate of the Pune Institute of Computer Technology, revealed that he rejected a tech role at ZS Associates and will spend the next two years at a spiritual and educational centre in Maharashtra.

The road less travelled In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Shah indicated that he will take the road less travelled by rejecting a tech job in favour of a philosophy degree. He explained that for the next two years, he will learn more about Indian culture, philosophy and values through the traditional ‘Gurukul’ system.

“Just graduated from Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). While I was fortunate to receive a job offer from ZS associates, I've decided to take a different path,” Shah wrote in his LinkedIn post.

“For the next two years, I'll be joining Tattvagyan Vidhyapeeth, where I'll study philosophy, literature, Indian culture, and values through the traditional Gurukul system,” he revealed.