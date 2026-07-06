Pune Computer Science graduate rejects tech job to study Indian culture through Gurukul system
Nirbhay Shah, a graduate of the Pune Institute of Computer Technology, revealed that he rejected a tech role at ZS Associate
A Computer Science degree is often seen as a ticket to a stable, well-paying career in the tech industry. But one graduate has taken a very different path, choosing to turn down a job offer after graduation to study Indian culture and philosophy instead.
Nirbhay Shah, a graduate of the Pune Institute of Computer Technology, revealed that he rejected a tech role at ZS Associates and will spend the next two years at a spiritual and educational centre in Maharashtra.
The road less travelled
In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Shah indicated that he will take the road less travelled by rejecting a tech job in favour of a philosophy degree. He explained that for the next two years, he will learn more about Indian culture, philosophy and values through the traditional ‘Gurukul’ system.
“Just graduated from Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). While I was fortunate to receive a job offer from ZS associates, I've decided to take a different path,” Shah wrote in his LinkedIn post.
“For the next two years, I'll be joining Tattvagyan Vidhyapeeth, where I'll study philosophy, literature, Indian culture, and values through the traditional Gurukul system,” he revealed.
He acknowledged that the path would not be easy, but at the same time he is excited for it.
“Stepping away from the internet won't be easy, but I'm excited to embrace a completely different way of learning and growing,” said the young Computer Science graduate. “Looking forward to this new chapter and all that it has to teach me.”
Post sparks debate
Tatvagyan Vidyapeeth was established by Pandurang Shastri Athavale, popularly known as "Dada", who founded the Swadhyay movement in the 1950s. Rather than a conventional university or degree-granting institution, it serves as one of the movement's main campuses and hosts spiritual discourses, study sessions and cultural programmes.
Shah’s decision to choose spirituality over a stable job led to a spirited conversation on X.
“Bro decided to escape this rat race and find true meaning of life. I wonder how he convinced his parents especially after doing Btech from a good college and getting a good job offer. Is this what true freedom looks like?” one X user wondered.
Another person pointed out that not everyone can afford to reject a job. “Decisions like this often require a financial safety net. Tbh this is not for everyone. But make enough money that your child has the opportunity to take a decision like this,” the X user said.
“Peace of mind is new richness,” a user opined.
(Also read: IIT Delhi graduate turned down ₹35 LPA job at Japanese firm to become IPS officer: 'Self-belief can do wonders')
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More