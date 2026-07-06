Mumbai braces for another day of heavy rain; exams cancelled, schools shut

Very heavy to extremely heavy rain was expected in Mumbai on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert and the University of Mumbai to cancel all exams, a day after at least 13 people died as rains and gusty winds lashed the city and suburbs. With 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 5pm on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 74% of July’s average rainfall in just four days. (HT PHOTO)

Train services remained hit due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Central Railway said passengers should expect delays, plan their journey accordingly, and allow additional travel time. Schools in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have been closed. The traditional dabbawala lunchbox delivery system has been suspended.

The IMD said gusty winds could reach speeds of 60-70 kmph and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C. In the 24 hours ending 8.30am, 159 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz, the city’s base weather station, and 128 mm in Colaba.

Between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm. The eastern and western suburbs received 161.11 mm and 159.40 mm. Due to the rainfall over the last 24 hours, the water in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reached 16.92%. In the last 24 hours, the water in the reservoirs has increased by 3.73%. The city is set to experience a high tide of 4.08 metres at 3:56 pm on Monday.

With 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 5pm on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 74% of July’s average rainfall in just four days. Six people, including five minors, died when a chawl structure collapsed in Mankhurd on Sunday.

Two men, aged 18 and 63, died when trees fell in Aarey Colony and Kurla. A 35-year-old man in Vashi died when part of a balcony collapsed in Juhugaon. One drowning and one electrocution case each were reported from Vasai-Virar on Sunday. The body of a 21-year-old man, who had been missing for the last three days, was recovered from the Chikhloli dam in Ambernath. In Bhiwandi, a 17-year-old boy who had gone to catch crabs in a river was swept away.