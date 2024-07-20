Pune’s Gokhale Institute to start new centre for geopolitics and geoeconomics

City-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) is set to start “Geosquare”, a new centre for geopolitics and geoeconomics from the current academic year 2024-25, said Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor, GIPE at a press meet on the institute campus on Friday. GIPE registrar Kapil Jodh was present. All classrooms have been upgraded and are 100% information and communication technology-enabled at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics . (HT FILE)

Ranade said, “A new master’s programme titled MSc Economics (Geo-Politics and Geo-Economics) will commence from the new centre this academic year. The primary focus of the centre would be to develop writing skills in the form of academic and research articles, to establish contacts with political and economic actors and policymakers, to gain critical reading skills in geo-politics and geo-economics and to obtain and impart knowledge of current affairs and historical events as related to international context.”

Ranade gave an overview of the progress made by GIPE in the past two and two and a half years, including academics, research, infrastructure development, modernisation, industry collaborations, human resources and welfare activities.

He said, “On the academic front, two new master’s programmes have been introduced along with many certification and diploma programs in the past couple of years. Executive development programmes as per the requirements of corporates have started. Start of the ‘Second Orbit’ programme for entrepreneurs to mentor them to take their business to the next level was successfully introduced. Anand Deshpande, founder of Persistent Systems, and professor Ashok Korwar, a former staff at IIM Ahmedabad are part of the initiative. CPTP (Common Probationers Training, Programme) for MPSC cadres in collaboration with YASHADA has also been successfully commenced, which was earlier conducted with the Mumbai University.”

Meanwhile, he denied allegations of irregularities over his appointment saying that a high-powered selection committee appointed him.

A show cause notice was sent to Ranade after the UGC sent a letter to GIPE chancellor asking about action taken over the complaint against him.

“As a part of our commitment to improve the overall learning experience at GIPE, we are creating a 24x7 state-of-the-art reading room for students. The facility will be inaugurated next month,” he said.

Ranade said all classrooms have been upgraded and are 100% information and communication technology-enabled (ICT). The hostel capacity has increased from 280 to 400 beds and ₹50 lakh has been invested in the restoration of the heritage SIS Hall.