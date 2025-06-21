Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
Pune’s Khadki Metro station to start operations from today

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 21, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The Khadki station on the Pune Metro’s Pimpri Chinchwad–Swargate corridor will open for commuters from Saturday. Strategically located near the Khadki railway station, the new stop is expected to enhance multimodal connectivity and ease travel for thousands of daily commuters.

Pune Metro authorities expect the new station to significantly benefit residents of Khadki Bazar, Aundh, Range Hill Corner, Khadki Police Colony, and Mula Road. (HT PHOTO)
Until now, trains on the route have been bypassing the Khadki and Range Hill stations, forcing passengers to travel directly from Shivajinagar to Bopodi. With the launch of Khadki station, this gap in service will be partially addressed, said officials.

“The inclusion of Khadki station further strengthens the public transport network connecting the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. It will greatly benefit residents and workers in and around Khadki and Aundh,” said Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Pune Metro.

The station was originally slated for completion in November 2024. However, delays caused by labour shortages and pending works—including staircase installation, lighting, painting, mechanical fittings, and aesthetic enhancements—pushed back the schedule, according to Metro officials.

Pune Metro authorities expect the new station to significantly benefit residents of Khadki Bazar, Aundh, Range Hill Corner, Khadki Police Colony, and Mula Road.

The metro stop is also expected to improve access to major destinations like Pune University, Aundh IT Park, Ordnance Factory Hospital, Range Hills, and Aundh Road, thereby easing congestion and offering a faster alternative to road transport.

