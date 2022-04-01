Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. She jumped, wearing a suit with tricolour lights on it, on March 8. Pune-based Mahajan jumped from an Australian-made paramotor and boasts, “Nobody in India has done night skydiving before. I believe that if you want to do something, just do it.” Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan’s wish that she do paramotoring. “In 2017, in Kutch, we saw a few paramotors and my father said to me, why don’t you do this? When I approached the pilots there, they denied it outright. They said it would be unsafe,” she recalls.
Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. “I was surprised as well, that he said yes. He was the first pilot to say yes to me (for this),” she mentions, adding that she was initially aiming for a fall from 3,000 ft; however, it was Sethi who pushed her to 5,100 ft.
While the plan to do the jump on International Women’s Day (March 8) was sealed months ago, Mahajan reveals that on the day, things looked dicey for her. “Pune ke half part mein baarish ho rahi thi. The weather was not in our favour. The dense clouds were getting into our motors. The pressure was rising due to the weather conditions. However, luckily, it didn’t rain,” she discloses.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the sportsperson has done something unique. In 2018, she skydived in a saree. “Everyone was asking me what I would do for Women’s Day. And I couldn’t jump in a nauvari saree, as it gets extremely cold at night. And we also wanted the lights in the dress. Saree pe lights cool nahin lagti. So, I did this to inspire Indian women,” she shares.
Mahajan reveals that it took her around a-day-and-half with the help of an electrician and a tailor to get her outfit ready. “I want to thank everyone who helped me with this. Even the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Director-General of Civil Aviation,” she says, adding, “The Hadapsar centre (the location where Mahajan skydived) was closed for three years. They opened it only for me, otherwise, I would have had to go to some other state. So, I am glad I could do it in apla (my own) Pune.”
-
Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses ₹100-mark in Pune
PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates. As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.
-
IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune. The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.
-
Over 70 people fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Haridwar
On the first day of the Navratri festival, over 70 people fell ill after consuming food items made from buckwheat flour (katu la aata) after breaking their day-long fast in Haridwar, officials said. Several such cases of food poisoning were reported on Friday night and Saturday morning at villages of Kangdi , Gajiwali, Shyampur, Brahampuri and saint-dominated cluster of Bhoopatwala. Public representatives also visited the affected people at the hospitals.
-
Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. Anita Salve Ward offices should intervene Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. There are many squatters who have political backing. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do.
-
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of the mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
