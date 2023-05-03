Tilak Tank: 101, not out!

PUNE: The ‘Deccan Gymkhana Swimming Complex’ popularly known as ‘Tilak Tank’ on Sunday, April 30, 2023, completed 101 years of its existence, assuming pride of place as one of the oldest swimming pools in Pune which not only allows people who are fit to swim but also allows those with special needs to benefit from the healing properties of water. Some schools too are sending their specially-abled students for training to Tilak Tank where these children have shown marked overall improvement. (HT PHOTO)

Tilak Tank has undergone multiple changes over more than a century of its existence and the current version has four pools including an Olympic size pool of 50 metres with eight lanes where competitions are held, a normal pool of 25 metres with eight lanes, a children’s pool and a special walking pool of 20 x three metres for water/aqua therapy. People from across the city visit Tilak Tank for aqua therapy/swimming which is said to cure disabilities ranging from fractures to paralysis.

Vilas Majumdar, a coach at Tilak Tank, said, “More than us, it is the water that heals. What people cannot do on land, water helps them to do that; be it walking, floating, or just moving their limbs. Water and water-based exercises help people in unimaginable ways.”

According to Majumdar and his ilk, physically challenged people need movement which is precisely what water allows them to do unlike physiotherapy which is more straining and time-consuming. Majumdar and the others say that the healing properties of water coupled with the dedication and consistency shown by those coming to Tilak Tank for training offers the best therapy for these people. While there is a minimal initial fee for filling up the form, subsequent coaching and exercise is offered free-of-cost to people with special needs. Stories of miraculous cures abound where patients with paralysis, autism and hyperactivity disorder have overcome their disabilities with discipline and perseverance and are now leading near-normal lives.

The water therapy has gained prominence, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic when people were cooped-up in their homes. Some schools too are sending their specially-abled students for training to Tilak Tank where these children have shown marked overall improvement.

Honorary secretary Amit Golwalker said, “There have been people who have even gone for international competitions. They are our pride and joy. This initiative should not be limited only to us but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should also allow for more such facilities to create awareness and help more such people get the therapy they deserve.”