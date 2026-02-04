Purandar airport planned with Pune’s long-term growth in focus, says Fadnavis

Pune CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the proposed airport at Purandar would be developed keeping in mind Pune’s future requirements. (HT)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the proposed greenfield airport at Purandar would be developed keeping in mind Pune’s future requirements, as the city continues to expand rapidly in terms of infrastructure, industry and urban spread.

Reviewing the project at a meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis stressed that land acquisition for the airport must be completed within a defined timeframe through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Located in Purandar taluka of Pune district, the proposed airport is intended to reduce the load on the existing Lohegaon airport. During the meeting, the chief minister instructed agencies such as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the urban development department to clearly demarcate their roles to ensure coordinated implementation of the project.

Fadnavis also said a clear funding plan for the airport must be finalised and asked MIDC to expedite the land acquisition process. Once operational, the airport is expected to trigger development in the surrounding region, he said, directing CIDCO to ensure adequate land availability in anticipation of future growth.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Fadnavis further directed that the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) be strengthened and that all airports currently under construction in the state be handed over to it for development.

He also asked MIDC to issue notifications for the remaining land parcels required for the Purandar project and said a proposal regarding funding arrangements should be placed before the next cabinet meeting. At present, joint measurement of around 1,216 hectares earmarked for the airport is underway. Officials were instructed to complete the process and submit reports on objections to the state government.

Land acquisition is currently in progress across seven villages in Pune district—Vanpuri, Kumbhar Valan, Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjawadi, Khanwadi and Pargaon. Officers of the rank of deputy collector and sub-divisional officer have been appointed as village-wise land acquisition authorities for the project.