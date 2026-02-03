Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Purandar airport will be developed keeping in view the future requirements of Pune city, which is witnessing a rapid growth in infrastructure, industrialisation and urbanisation. Purandar airport to be developed keeping Pune's future needs in mind: Fadnavis

At a project review meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, he said land acquisition for the project should be completed within a fixed timeline through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation .

Purandar is a taluka in Pune district. The upcoming greenfield airport project at Purandar is designed to relieve pressure on Pune's existing Lohegaon airport.

During the meeting, the CM also asked agencies such as City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited and the Urban Development Department to clearly define their responsibilities and ensure smooth execution of the project.

A clear funding mechanism should be finalised for the airport project, he said, directing the MIDC to complete the land acquisition procedure.

Fadnavis said once the airport is developed, the surrounding area will emerge as a development zone.

He directed CIDCO to ensure availability of land in the area at this stage itself, keeping future development in mind.

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company , which is responsible for development of airports in the state, should be strengthened and all under-construction airports should be handed over to it for development, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Fadnavis also directed the MIDC to issue notifications for the remaining land acquisition for the Purandar airport, and said a proposal regarding funding availability should be placed before the next cabinet meeting.

At present, joint measurement of 1,216 hectares of the proposed airport land is underway.

The chief minister asked officials to complete the joint measurement process and submit reports on objections to the state government.

Land acquisition for the airport is underway in seven villages of Pune district - Vanpuri, Kumbhar Valan, Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjawadi, Khanwadi and Pargaon. Village-wise land acquisition officers of the rank of deputy collector and sub-divisional officer have been appointed for the process.

