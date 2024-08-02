PWD floats 193-cr tender for new Pune police commissionerate bldg

PUNE The public works department (PWD) recently floated a tender worth ₹193 crore for construction of ground plus five-storey of the new commissionerate building. The public works department (PWD) recently floated a tender worth ₹ 193 crore for construction of ground plus five-storey new commissionerate building. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The government sanctioned ₹193 crore for the ambitious project on July 27,” said Arvind Chawariya, additional commissioner of police (administration). The last day for bidders to submit the bid is September 3.

As many as 11 architectural layout plans for the new building were put up before the chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other officials for their approval.

According to the plan, the new building will be ‘T’ shaped featuring modern design and amenities and has been approved as a ‘green building’.

It will accommodate the demands of Pune’s metropolitan region’s rapidly growing area, and the building has been designed with a vision to serve the police force for the next 50 years.

“Due to the city’s rapid growth and increasing population, the current police commissionerate building is no longer sufficient. To address this, a new facility is being built to provide modern and improved amenities for the police force. The government has already purchased the land for the new building, which is now under the control of the state home department,” said Chawariya.

The building will have offices for most senior officials and all other officer ranks based on police hierarchy. There will be modern departments for crime branch, special branch, traffic branch, foreign citizen registration, photography and fingerprints, administration, and headquarters.

There will be offices of bharosa cell, citizen assistance centre, amenities for the disabled, a waiting lounge for citizen visitors, a gymnasium for policemen of all ranks, an auditorium, a solar power system, and a sewage treatment plant.