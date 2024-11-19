PWP is BJP’s B team: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) B team. Raut was in Sangola to participate in the campaign for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Deepak Aba Patil. During the rally, he claimed that Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP is behind the PWP candidate, Balasaheb Deshukh. “It seems that PWP is the BJP’s B team and Devendra Fadnavis is behind the PWP’s candidate from Sangola,” Raut said. The problem arose after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Deepak Aba Salunkhe joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) and was assured of a ticket to contest from the Sangola assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)

The Sangola assembly constituency in Solapur district is witnessing a triangular fight between sitting MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Deepak Aba Salunkhe from the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Balasaheb Deshmukh from the PWP.

The problem arose after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Deepak Aba Salunkhe joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) and was assured of a ticket to contest from the Sangola assembly constituency. As per the seat-sharing formula, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) urged the PWP to give up its seat for its own (MVA) candidate but Salunkhe caused disagreement among the MVA partners.

Traditionally, Sangola is a PWP stronghold with Ganpatrao Deshmukh having been the longest serving member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, and elected 11 times from Sangola. Whereas Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Shahaji Bapu Patil ran against Ganpatrao Deshmukh in each and every election. In 2019, Shahaji Bapu Patil defeated Aniket Deshmukh of the PWP by just 768 votes. That year, Salunkhe helped Patil win against Aniket Deshmukh. However after the rift in the Shiv Sena (undivided) in 2022, Shahaji Bapu Patil joined the Eknath Shinde camp and is now contesting the 2024 assembly elections on a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) ticket. Considering the new political alignments since 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is now staking claim on Sangola while refusing the PWP’s claim.

The Sangola assembly constituency is part of the Madha Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. During the LS elections, PWP leader Aniket Deshmukh was willing to contest from the Madha seat on behalf of the MVA considering the sizeable Dhangar population of the constituency. Aniket Deshmukh held meetings with his followers and met Sharad Pawar. It is said however that Sharad Pawar offered him the Sangola assembly seat instead of the Madha LS seat.