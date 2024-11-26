Raghunath Mashelkar gets 50th honorary doctorate

PUNE Raghunath Mashelkar, known for his scientific research, received the 50th honorary doctorate during the 8th Convocation of the Academy of Scientific and Industrial Research at the hands of Dr Jitendra Singh, India’s Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences. This follows on the heels of his recent 49th honorary doctorate from Deakin University, Australia. With this, Mashelkar passed the record held by any Engineer in India, namely that of 48 Honorary Doctorates received by the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a release from his office stated. Mashelkar has previously served as director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Raghunath Mashelkar, known for his scientific research, received the 50th honorary doctorate during the 8th Convocation of the Academy of Scientific and Industrial Research. (HT FILE)

Vidita Ghatkar and Mrudula Survase clinch singles titles

PUNE Vidita Ghatkar of SPM English School and Mrudula Survase of Elpro International School, Chinchwad, dominated table tennis action in inter school competition Sports For All (SFA ) Championships 2024 here to clinch the girls U-12 and U-15 singles titles. In the U-12 girls final, Vidita defeated Spruha Borgaonkar of Symbiosis School while Mrudula got the better of St Mary’s School’s Shreya Kothari in the U-15 summit clash. The SFA Championships 2024 have brought a thrilling lineup of 22 sports to Pune for the third edition. In the girls U-17 category, Shreya Gaikwad of Dev Public School bagged the gold medal with Nibha Kirkale of City International taking home the silver. Raksha Gele of Jaywant Public School bagged the gold medal in girls U-10 category,